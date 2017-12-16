Cops ambush two-wheeled terrors with pre-dawn raids in Serdang

Illegal street racers after being caught by traffic police in Serdang early this morning. — Pictures courtesy of Bukit Aman JSPTPETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — A group of illegal motorcycle street racers who terrorised the Besraya highway in Serdang over past weeks were ensnared by police raids early this morning.

The riders were targeted for the illegal racing activities as well as dangerous riding stunts that threatened other users of the highway.

In the raids held from 12am to 4am, 15 officers from the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department (JSPT) managed to arrest 15 males aged between 15 and 28. They also seized 15 motorcycles for illegal modifications.

The modified AMM number plates fitted on the several seized motorcycles, bearing the mechanic name underneath.Bukit Aman JSPT director Senior Assistant Commissioner Sharul Othman Mansor said police believe the illegal racers were encouraged to get involved by a motorcycle shop nearby.

“Of the seized motorcycles, four of them were fitted with number plates bearing the letters AMM, an abbreviation for a mechanic store named Kedai Motor Ah Meng.

“We believe this mechanic has been encouraging and supposedly sponsoring some of these illegal racers, by tuning and modifying their motorcycles,” he said.

He said the motorcyclists would normally race each other starting at the Solaris Serdang Petronas station before turning back several kilometres ahead.

“The group races every weekend, and usually moves around from one location to another along the same stretch of highway, attempting to avoid the authorities.

“Fortunately officers operating undercover managed to track them down and finally nab the group,” he said.

From those arrested, police expect to charge at least five at the Kajang magistrates court for reckless riding.

