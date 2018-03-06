Cops allow local production of protective gear after securing design patent

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a team of 10 personnel from the Federal Reserve Unit stationed in Seremban, Negri Sembilan created and designed the ISTV in 2012. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― A Malaysian firm will manufacture the the i-Smart Tactical Vest (ISTV) that was designed by the Royal Malaysia Police.

“The ISTV improves on existing bulletproof vests based on research towards safety and comfortability factors of personnel involved on the ground during riot control and public order duties.

“The new vest is considerably lighter and less bulky, allowing users to perform marginally better during a scenario as existing ones were uncomfortable,” he said after witnessing the signing of commercial licensing agreement and copyright handover at the federal police headquarters today.

TRB Defence Manufacturing Berhad acquired the patent to produce and market the ISTV.

Fuzi said the innovation was in line with the government's aspiration under the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) while the PDRM is the first agency under the Home Ministry to reach the level of product commercialisation.

The IGP said the deal would also cut procurement costs for protective vests, which are currently imported for RM5,000 each, by at least 70 per cent.

The ISTV is not yet in production, but has passed the testing phase.

It is considered a controlled item under the Emergency (Prohibition of Uniform and Dress) Regulation 1974 with compulsory clearance for usage obtained from the Federal Management Department.