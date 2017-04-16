Last updated -- GMT+8

Cops: Activist Peter Chong handed over to family

By Ida Lim

Sunday April 16, 2017
03:28 PM GMT+8

Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to the police. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to the police. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The police said today they handed activist Peter Chong over to his family this afternoon after interviewing him, following his mysterious disappearance for almost two weeks.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman told Malay Mail Online that the police recorded a statement from Chong directly at an airport and passed him to his family there.

“We handed over to the family at 2.15 pm.

“We didn’t bring him to Dang Wangi station. We just recorded statement at the airport,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar posted on Twitter that Chong has returned from Pattaya, Thailand, to Malaysia this afternoon.

Chong’s family had last seen him at their home 11 days ago on April 5 and subsequently lodged a police report on his disappearance.

MORE TO COME

