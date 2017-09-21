Cop jailed, fined RM20,000 for graft

IPOH, Sept 21 — A police corporal was sentenced to a total of 12 months’ jail and fined RM20,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for soliciting and accepting bribe three years ago.

Judge S.Indra Nehru handed down the sentence on Roslin Md Esa, 53, after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Roslin, who is with the Tanjung Rambutan police station, was charged with soliciting RM400 from one Bedah Debok as an inducement for him not to take action against her son who was detained at the police station.

He was also charged with accepting RM100 from the woman for the same purpose.

Both the offences were committed at a stall at Jalan Besar, Tanjung Rambutan here, between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm on May 14, 2014.

Roslin was sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM10,000, in default two months’ jail, on each count, with the jail sentences to be served concurrently from today.

In mitigation, Roslin said he regretted his action and had three children and a wife, who has diabetes and high blood, to support.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin, prosecuted. — Bernama