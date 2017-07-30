Cop drowns on angling trip, nine others rescued

The rescue team looks for Amer Nur at the Semeyih Dam. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department HULU LANGAT, July 30 — A policeman drowned while nine friends were saved when their angling outing encountered choppy waters on Friday at the Semenyih Dam, off the Hulu Langat-Kajang trunk road.

A rescue team located the body of Lance Corporal Amer Nur Rashid Dzulrashid, 28, at 11.26am, almost 12 hours after he went missing. He was with the Sepang police headquarters.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Sani Harul said the Semenyih fire station received a distress call at 11.58pm.

After the anglers turned up at the dam, five of them boarded a fibreglass boat and went out to Pulau Pasir Putih.

After dropping them off there, the pilot of the boat returned to fetch the others.

While travelling to the island, they were believed to have encountered choppy waters which caused the boat to capsize.

Amer Nur went missing while others swam to the island.

The nine were rescued and brought to safety at 6.58am yesterday, while the search for the missing lance corporal resumed at first light.