Cop accidentally shoots himself in the leg

IPOH, Jan 10 ― A police corporal has been admitted to hospital here with a gunshot wound in the left leg and a fractured left index finger after he is believed to have accidentally shot himself last Sunday.

An unconscious Murli Farzizi Zakaria, 34, was admitted to the Sungai Siput Hospital and was transferred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital following heavy bleeding, said Sungai Siput North Police acting chief DSP Pamnaswaran Arumugam.

He was injured in the left thigh and calf and had fractured his left index finger in the incident that happened at the Sungai Siput District Police headquarters north of here at 10.20pm, he said when contacted today.

Murli Farzizi is attached to the mobile patrol vehicle unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department of the district police headquarters, he said.

Pamnaswaran said the corporal was in stable condition. ― Bernama