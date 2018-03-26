Cooperative finance manager fined RM20,000 for cheating

KUANTAN, March 26 — A finance manager of a cooperative was fined a total of RM30,000 by the Sessions court here today for cheating three plantation managers of three years ago.

Judge Dazuki Ali handed down the sentence on Shamsul Anuar Hussin, 51 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of cheating.

Shamsul Anuar was fined RM10,000, in default six months jail, on each count.

The man was charged with cheating Zaharim Zainuddin , Muhamad Rizal Abd Hadi and Mohd Razuan Mustapa Kamar by issuing an instruction for them to pay RM5,000 for a replanting scheme that did not exist.

The offence was committed at Pejabat Ladang Koperasi Serbausaha Makmur Berhad (Kosma) Bandar Tun Razak, Keratong, Rompin, on Dec 10. 2015.

The charge, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar, representing Shamsul Anuar, said it was a first offence by his client who still had five school-going chidlren.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadly Mohd Zamry. — Bernama