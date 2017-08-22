Cooperation from all needed to address disciplinary problems at schools, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the disciplinary problems should not be seen only the school's problems. — Bernama file pic

Deputy Education Minister Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the disciplinary problems should not only be seen as a school’s problems such as the bullying issue, as it was closely linked to the background of the perpetrators…their family’s socio-economic status and the environment in their community.

“Therefore, addressing the problems needs the cooperation of all parties, especially the local community, and we cannot just let the school handle the issue by itself,” he told reporters after visiting the wall murals in Mantin, near here, today.

He said the education ministry, meanwhile, was looking at the methods and successes of other countries in addressing disciplinary problems such as bullying in schools to implement the best practices of those countries.

“When we are ready, we will table our proposals that will include suggestions from non-governmental organisations,” said Chong, adding that he had been tasked to chair the central committee to address school disciplinary problems.

He said the committee comprised representatives from the Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation, parent-teacher association, teachers union and headmasters union.

Chong said among the challenges that received public attention in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2015 (PPPM) annual report for 2016 were disciplinary problems in schools.

“The PPPM has entered the second phase and we publish the report each year because we want to report on PPPM’s progress to the public and we are also constantly reviewing it, such as what issues we should focus on and what should be re-aligned, based on the report,” he said.

On the wall murals in Mantin, Chong said it was based on the concept of the famous Tintin cartoon character and featured the creative work of Kweh Zi Jian, 24, a graduate of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan’s Faculty of Creative Technology and Heritage (Animation), from Seremban.

Kweh’s creative work will be on display at seven places in Mantin town and thus far, three have been completed.

“Apart from beautifying the buildings in Mantin, hopefully the murals will attract the attention of the locals and tourists alike,” Chong said. — Bernama