Cooperation among opposition parties not a threat to Sabah BN

Barisan Nasional flags are seen in Pengkalan Kubor, September 23, 2014. Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said cooperation between opposition parties will not be a threat to Sabah BN. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengSEMPORNA, 8 Jan — Cooperation between existing opposition parties with the newly set up one in the state will not be a threat to Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming general election.

Sabah Umno deputy information chief Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said the reason being that the cooperation that existed among the opposition parties was still shaky and not compatible.

“It was just a desperate attempt to unite the opposition parties, and if we are to look at the parties, old or new, they are still looking for direction,’ he told reporters after a khatam Quran programme here today.

He was asked on the proposed strategic cooperation among the opposition parties in the coming general election.

Ramlee, who is also Assistant Finance Minister and Bugaya Assemblyman, said BN, unlike the opposition parties, was ready for the general election. — Bernama