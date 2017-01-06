Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Convoy of volunteers to deliver aid to East Coast flood victims

Friday January 6, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A total of 60 volunteers in a convoy of 28 four-wheel drive vehicles embarked on a mission today, to deliver basic items and four tonnes of foodstuff worth RM15,000 to victims in flood-affected areas in the East Coast.

Group spokesman Muhd Izzat Hasif Roslan said the convoy was organised by Syarikat ProGabungan Jaya Venture to lighten the burden of flood victims at Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, and Besut, Terengganu.

He said the assistance in kind and foodstuff were contributed by members of the public for flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“We hope the assistance will relieve their burden and help them to get back on their feet,” he told reporters after Sentul police chief ACP R. Munusamy flagged off the convoy here about 4pm.

According to the Welfare Department, the total number of flood victims in Kelantan had decreased to 12,931 people from 4,640 families, as at 5pm compared to 13,521 from 4,821 families at noon.

However, the flood victim figure rose in Terengganu to 1,302 as at 6pm as compared to 1,267 at noon. — Bernama

