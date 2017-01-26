Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:30 pm GMT+8

Convict to remain in jail for unnatural sex

Thursday January 26, 2017
03:37 PM GMT+8

Ariff Amirrul Akmal Abu Bakar Lam is escorted by police officers at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court January 26, 2017. — Bernama picAriff Amirrul Akmal Abu Bakar Lam is escorted by police officers at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court January 26, 2017. — Bernama picMALACCA, Jan 26 —  A convict, currently serving time for car theft, was today sentenced to nine years’ jail and three strokes of the cane by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today for committing unnatural sex on a cell mate.

Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar handed down the sentence on Ariff Amirrul Akmal Abu Bakar Lam, 21, after finding him guilty of the offence, to be served from the day of arrest, which was Jan 19.

“Your are in prison for theft and have only two more weeks to be in prison.

At this time, you should behaved, but this you did,” said the judge.

Ariff Amirrul Akmal, from Ampang, Selangor,  was charged with committing the offence on a 19-year-old convict at the Jasin Correctional Centre, Jasin, at 11.30 pm last Jan 11.

He was charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Ruvinna Mohd Rawi prosecuted. — Bernama

