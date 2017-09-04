Convenient neighbourhood station CGC-Glenmarie LRT popular with commuters

The station is directly connected to the Kelana Jaya Business Centre where CGC’s headquarters are located. — Malay Mail picPETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Recently rebranded as the CGC-Glenmarie LRT, this station is the fourth (after Bangsar, Bukit Bintang and Universiti) Rapid KL station to be adopted under the rail operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s Station Naming Rights Programme.

The first of its kind in South-east Asia, the scheme offers corporations the chance to bid for the right to convert a station to showcase its identity and even name it after themselves.

CGC or Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad is the leading credit guarantee provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, especially those with insufficient collateral or without collateral or track record to gain access to credit.

It is only apt that CGC “owns” the station since it is directly connected to the Kelana Jaya Business Centre where CGC’s headquarters are located.

“We are pleased to have secured the naming rights for the Glenmarie LRT station. By collaborating with Prasarana, we will bring our brand closer to Malaysians and create greater brand awareness of CGC which is in line with our aspiration to be the household name for SMEs by 2020,” said CGC president and CEO Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak in a press statement.

“CGC has been empowering SMEs since 1972 and we have issued over RM63.5 billion guarantees benefiting over 330,000 SMEs. We will continue to serve Malaysian SMEs at all our 16 branches nationwide including our main branch located near the CGC-Glenmarie LRT station,” added Zamree.

Officially operational since June last year, the station is a new stop under the LRT Line Extension Project.

The station is particularly popular with the working crowd due to its ample parking space. — Malay Mail picThe station is part of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line which runs between Gombak and Putra Heights and integrated to sister LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line at Masjid Jamek station and connected to the Monorail Line at KL Sentral station.

It is also expected to be an integrated station for the new LRT Line 3 (LRT3) which will run between Bandar Utama and Johan Setia in Klang. Currently under construction, it is scheduled to be fully functional on August 31, 2020.

Situated adjacent to the neighbourhood of SS7 Kelana Jaya in Subang, Selangor, the CGC-Glenmarie LRT station is an elevated stop like many others in the Klang Valley.

It is a station that is within walking distance to Plaza Glomac, Stadium Petaling Jaya, Kompleks Kelana Centre Point, Plaza Kelana Jaya and Lincoln University College.

There is also a feeder bus at the station that takes you to, among others, the Management and Science University (MSU), Stadium Shah Alam and Giant Hypermarket Section 13 — all in Shah Alam.

The station is particularly popular with the working crowd, who probably find it convenient because of the ample parking space — 569 bays, to be exact. It’s also safe to park here as it’s an open space car park and there’s security personnel on guard.

As for those living in the vicinity, they find it practical to park their cars at the station and take the LRT to go to places like Petaling Jaya, Bangsar, Suria KLCC, Setiawangsa and Gombak.

On the other side of the track, the LRT heads to Taipan, Alam Megah, Subang Alam and Putra Heights among other places.

