Controversial vigilante quits Muslim consumer group over fund swiping claims

Yusuf Azmi has decided to quit the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Yusuf Azmi has quit the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) as special action unit director after he was accused of misappropriating funds.

Sinar Harian reported that Yusuf has denied the allegations made by four former PPIM employees, who had accused him of profiteering from loan shark victims assisted by the consumer rights group.

“I have decided to not be with PPIM anymore. I will only attend talks that I am invited to but I will not take any more cases. I cannot afford to continue the struggle with PPIM due to such betrayal,” Yusuf was quoted saying.

Following his resignation from PPIM, Yusuf said he plans to spend more time with his family and even to build a cat shelter for stray cats.

“At least I know the cats won't bite me back,” he said.

Yusuf explained that he had given out loans to victims in the millions, yet he never asked them to pay back.

“We do not expect anything in return, but please do not bite me in return,” he said.

Yusuf also said he had forgiven the four individuals who claimed there was a misappropriation of funds by him in the loan shark cases he handled.

PPIM head activist Datuk Zaim Johan said he accepted Yusuf's resignation, but clarified that PPIM will always have a place for him.

“I have consoled him yet he refuses to stay on. However PPIM will always accept him with open arms if he decides to come back,” he said.

The 29-year-old Yusuf was never shy of controversies since joining PPIM in 2011, handling cases from phone scams to loan sharks.

Most notably, he was known for “raiding” a vehicle warehouse belonging to AGR Auto Trade Holding Berhad to claim back vehicles of owners who said they were cheated by the car leasing company last year.

Another case was the affordable housing scheme done by DBI Technology Sdn Bhd led by actor Datuk Noruliman A. Rahman, or known as Boy Iman.

Yusuf claimed many were cheated by the housing scheme which claimed owners can own homes from as low as RM50,000.

His aggressive tactics where he directly confronted the supposed perpetrators were often shared on social media when he gained a reputation as a defender of consumer rights.

However, his brash actions have even gained the ire of the authorities and he was even charged with trespassing on private property.