Contractor receives early morning warning shots

George Town district police chief ACP Mior Farid Alathrash says 14 bullet casings were found in the compoud of a contractor's house along Jalan P. Ramlee early this morning. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 ― What was thought to be firecrackers turned out to be warning shots fired at a contractor's house along Jalan P. Ramlee early this morning here.

The 48-year-old, who had heard the loud popping sounds at around 5am, initially dismissed it as firecrackers.

When he went out to his porch at about 6.30am to take his children to school, he was shocked to find bullet marks and bullet casings within his house compound.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the contractor called the police at 6.50am to report the incident.

“Based on our investigations, we found 14 bullet marks at the house and 9mm bullet casings in the area,” he told reporters at the site today.

He added that they found 14 bullet casings.

Based on the scenes captured by the CCTV at house, Mior said two men on a motorcycle had stopped in front of the house at about 5am.

“Both of them were wearing full face helmets and one of them had fired shots at the house,” he said.

“We believe that the shots fired were either a warning or a threat to the house owner,” he added.

He said the house owner have given them further information and they will investigate it to trace the people behind it.

The police will investigate the case under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 together with Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Section 39 of the Arms Act prohibits the discharging of arms outside a shooting range, while Section 506 of the Penal Code deals with criminal intimidation.