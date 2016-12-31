Continuous heavy rain, water levels rising in five rivers in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 ― Continuous heavy rain in some districts in Terengganu caused several low-lying areas in the state to be inundated since early today.

According to the Terengganu Drainage and Irrigation Department's official website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my. water in five rivers in the state has risen to above the normal level.

It said Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, near Hulu Terengganu, recorded a water level of 20.36 metres, which is the danger level. The normal level is 16.5 metres.

The water level at two rivers in the Setiu district has risen to above the alert level, namely Sungai Chalok, which is now at 7.7 metres (normal level is 5 metres) and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, which is at 20.06 metres (normal level is 17 metres).

Two other rivers, Sungai Besut in Kampung La recorded a water level of 19.82 metres (normal level is 16.5 metres) and Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan is at 2.07 metres (normal level 1 metre).

Some residents in the affected areas are currently making preparations to evacuate to relief centres provided by the Social Welfare Department. ― Bernama