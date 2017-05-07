Continuity key to progress, Najib says

Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is seeking a third term as prime minister at elections due next year, called for continued support to his Barisan Nasional coalition. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today that continuity of his administration is vital for the country to grow to greater heights.

“I have done a lot [for the people of Sabah] throughout my service as compared to the previous prime minister who led the country for 22 years,” he was quoted by The New Straits Times website as telling reporters in Sandakan, Sabah during the launch of its RM80 million airport runway extension.

Najib, who is seeking a third term as prime minister at elections due next year, called for continued support to his Barisan Nasional coalition.

“If we are to [bring down] the current government, we cannot be sure if the next successor will be better. It can be worse… so don't be influenced by promises made by the Opposition.

“The Barisan Nasional government does not need to incite or mislead the people as we have proven ourselves with initiatives implemented for the people.”

Najib who is also finance minister said he desired to see Sabah achieve development on par with the peninsula and believes the Sandakan airport will boost the local economy.

He had previously made a promise to upgrade the Sabah east coast airport in his previous visit on March 3 and said his government is one that delivers on its pledges.

In announcing the RM80 million allocation for the runway extension, he said the project must begin next month.

He also said the contractor for the runway extension project has received the letter of intent and is the same as the one who carried out the previous upgrading works inside the airport.

“At the moment, they are in the negotiation process but I really hope that they can speed up and start mid-year. Do not wait until the year-end.

“This is what the people of Sandakan want… We are doing this because we are concerned over the people's needs,” he was quoted saying during the project launch in Sandakan.

In a separate report, national news agency quoted Najib saying his government is also committed to increasing federal civil service positions for Sabahans who now make up over 80 per cent of teachers in the north Borneo state.

“We will increase the number to 90 per cent within three years. Similarly for doctors. The number of Sabahan doctors [in the state] has reached 40 per cent now. We will give more opportunities to the locals in the public service,” he was quoted saying.