Consumers anxious over water disruption in KL, Selangor

Residents of Taman Cheras Indah carry buckets of water as a preparation of water disruption in Klang Valley March 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Consumers in several areas in the capital and Selangor are anxious over the three-day water supply disruption beginning tomorrow.

Marketing executive Zuraida Ismail, 29, who lives in Bandar Sri Permaisuri Apartment, Cheras, said she had to buy large barrels to store enough water for her five family members including her parents.

Pandan Utama Apartment resident, Abdul Nasir Lazim, 56, said the apartment’s water tank could only supply water to 216 houses for about 24 hours.

“If the disruption continues, we have to keep the water in big barrels and bottles,” said the taxi driver who lives with his wife and five children.

PPR Hiliran, Ampang resident Norkamsiah Alias, 58, said her family members had to make early preparations because their unit was at the 17th floor.

The water supply disruption would affect consumers in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor. — Bernama