Consumer group wants inheritance tax to return in Budget 2018

CAP president SM Mohamed Idris said a properly implemented inheritance tax and similar forms of taxation could be progressive and an important revenue for the government. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 ― The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) urged Putrajaya today to reintroduce the inheritance tax when it tables Budget 2018, saying this will help reduce wealth inequality in the country.

CAP president SM Mohamed Idris said a properly implemented inheritance tax and similar forms of taxation such as a wealth tax, capital gains tax and gift tax could be progressive and an important revenue for the government.

“We have asserted before that the average Malaysian should not fear the inheritance tax. This is because they do not have to pay a single sen in inheritance tax unless they happen to have assets worth millions. Inheritance tax hits the super-rich not the ordinary citizens,” he said in a statement.

He said the inheritance tax would be assessed on the net worth of a person at death, and only estates above a predetermined value would be liable to be taxed.

He further said such taxes would help limit the growing gulf between the country’s rich and poor.

“CAP has consistently called for stringent measures to bridge this gap between the haves and the have-nots. The best way to tackle wealth inequality is through the use of taxation, especially that of inheritance tax,” he said.

Historically, Malaysia had progressive estate taxes with varying rates based on estate valuations, akin to the current form of income tax.

The rates were later changed to 5 per cent on estates worth RM2 to RM2.4 million and 10 per cent on everything above that. However, all this was abolished in 1991.

The consumer group also called for the government to impose a higher goods and services tax (GST) for all luxury goods, higher sin taxes, and the removal of duty-free status on such items in duty free locations such as Langkawi Island and Tioman Island.

“The rate (for luxury items tax) should at least be 20 per cent. This would include items like jewellery, luxury road vehicles, private airplanes, designer watches and non-essential accessories like designer handbags.

“By imposing a higher tax on such items, the government is assured of increased revenue from taxation, and it would also help reduce the regressive nature of GST,” said Mohamed Idris.