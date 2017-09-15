Consult ulama on religious issues, FT Mufti tells Siti Kasim

In a Facebook post on September 1, Siti Kasim spoke about the thousands of animals that were slaughtered in God’s name during Hari Raya Korban, saying that the ritual was not one of the pillars of Islam. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Activist Siti Kasim should refer to religious authorities on issues relating to Islam to avoid misinterpreting facts and practices of the faith, the Federal Territories mufti said today.

In a statement, Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said that Siti's recent remarks on the Hari Raya Korban ritual were a deviation from the truth, and that he felt compelled to provide a factual rebuttal to her claims.

“In discussing matters of the faith, it is best to refer to trusted sources and authorities.

“We hope that Siti Kasim will consult ulamas to get more accurate information on an issue. Understand that in seeking knowledge, we have to be aware of our own imperfections and limitations of the mind,” Zulkifli said.

In a Facebook post on September 1, Siti spoke about the thousands of animals that were slaughtered in God’s name during Hari Raya Korban, saying that the ritual was not one of the pillars of Islam.

The activist and lawyer also said the Quran never stated that God told Prophet Ibraham to kill his son as a sacrifice.

Responding to this, the mufti pointed out while the five pillars of Islam did not include the slaughter of animals during Hari Raya Korban, there is a school of thought which interprets the act of “jihad” as a form of prayer and an integral part of the Islamic pillar.

“Even though we are more in agreement with the majority of ulamas who state that there are five pillars of the Islamic faith, an act of prayer has to be carried out by Muslims whether or not the call for it is compulsory or optional.”

Zulkifli added that claims that the act of slaughtering animals during Hari Raya Korban was unnecessary and harmful to nature did not make sense, as many parties stood to benefit from the ritual, especially the poor and needy.

He also said that Siti was wrong to have claimed that the Quran did not mention God's instruction for Prophet Ibrahim to slaughter his son as form of sacrifice, as it was clearly stated in Verse 102 of Surah al-Saaffat.

“This (her claims) is in clear contradiction with God's edict.

“It is clear that it was only a test to see whether Prophet Ibrahim was really pious and loyal to God or not. He did not slaughter his son Ismail because God had replaced that sacrifice with a goat to be slaughtered. If the writer (Siti) had read the tales of Prophet Ibrahim, she would understand the narrative which focused on the themes of faith and loyalty to God,” the mufti said.

PAS has lodged a police report against Siti's remarks on Facebook.