Consult Sabah government first before conducting research, universities told

Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak at a media conference in Kuala Lumpur, December 15, 2015. — Bernama picKOTA BELUD, Jan 28 — Both government and private higher learning institutions should refer to the Sabah government if they have plans to embark on any research in the state, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said this was to ensure that there would not be any adverse effects to the environment and the local economy.

“If it (the research) can harm the area no matter how good the intention is, it won’t achieve its objectives.

“We should take the approach of getting full support from the locals in whatever we do,” he told reporters at the Chinese New Year open house hosted by Kota Belud Chinese Captain Datuk Andy Chua, here today.

Salleh, who is also Usukan assemblyman, was commenting on the archaeological research to salvage World War II Japanese shipwrecks at two locations in the waters off Teluk Usukan near here early this month, which was reportedly not referred to the state government.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) which conducted the exploration research on the shipwrecks with a local firm, Ugeens Berjaya Enterprise, claimed that that the varsity’s archaeological team had identified a cargo vessel carrying toxic materials weighing 3,000 tonnes in the waters.

On Wednesday, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun ordered UMS to suspend its research work immediately until both the varsity and the relevant ministry held a meeting.

Salleh also agreed with the state government’s action to avoid any problem or causing harm to the environment.

“We are focusing and gearing up on tourism in this state because it is an asset to Sabah.

“Among the things that we emphasis on is the environment, and any action that can cause such harm should be dealt with care,” he said. — Bernama