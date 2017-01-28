Construction of rubberised roads to begin soon, minister says

Gerakan President Datuk Mah Siew Keong, February 8, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — In a move to increase demand for rubber, the government will be initiating works to construct rubberised roads in some parts of Malaysia by this year, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong today said today.

Although constructing a rubberised road will be 16 per cent more expensive than building a conventional one, the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister said that the maintenance cost would be much cheaper in the long run.

“Not only will it be cheaper to maintain, such roads are also more durable to cater to heavy vehicles,” he told reporters at Gerakan’s Chinese New Year celebration.

The Gerakan president said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had ordered him, the urban and rural ministry and the works ministry to spearhead the project that will take place in locations that were yet to be determined.

“By doing this we want the demand for our rubber to sustain in the long period and not fluctuate as much,” he said, adding that construction for the rubberised roads will begin in the next few months.

Separately, Mah reiterated his visit to Iran next week was also to help boost demand of Malaysian commodities in the international market.

“Currently, Malaysia exports RM1 billion of palm oil products to Iran while the US export RM5 billion of soya oil to Iran.

“And the duty impose by Iran is 40 per cent for palm oil and 20 per cent for soya oil...that is why I am going there to see how we can improve our commodities there,” he said.

It was reported that Malaysia will be setting up a regional palm oil office in Tehran, Iran to push commodity growth in the Middle East.

The decision was made shortly after the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement failed.



