Construction of Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak ahead of schedule, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in the Sarawak sector is proceeding at a pace two per cent faster than scheduled, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said that up to last month the construction had progressed to 14.76 per cent compared to 12.78 per cent under the schedule.

She said the construction of the mega infrastructure project, from Telok Melano, Sematan, to Miri, involved 11 packages of work and had been progressing in stages since September 2016.

"Work is going on under all the packages and is expected to be fully completed in June 2021,” she said when replying to an oral question from Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Bandar Kuching) who had wanted to know the status of progress of the construction.

Rosnah also said that the cost of each package was between RM580 million and RM2.11 billion. — Bernama