Construction manager charged with murder of Indonesian woman

SHAH ALAM, March 16 — A company construction and service manager was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his female companion.

However, no plea was recorded from Sobri Abdul Wahab, 40, who allegedly killed Gusnima, 38, an Indonesia, at a house at Seksyen U8, Bukit Jelutong here, between 6 pm and 8 pm on March 10 this year.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

The accused’s counsel Khairul Naim Rafidi applied to invoke Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, telling the court that Sobri was not mentally stable at the time of the alleged incident.

He said the accused had a history of mental problem and was a patient at University of Malaya Medical Centre in 2014 and 2015 before ceasing further treatment at the centre in preference for traditional healing.

Magistrate Rini Triany Muhamad Ali allowed the application and made an order for the accused to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Ipoh, Perak, and fixed April 12 for remention. — Bernama