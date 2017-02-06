Consider referendum on FT status for KL before asking Penang, MP tells Ku Nan

PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (pic) asks Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to also poll residents of KL on the city’s performance under the Federal Territory jurisdiction. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor should first ask the people of Kuala Lumpur whether they still wanted the city to be a federal territory before asking Penang the same question, an MP said today.

Since Tengku Adnan had reportedly said that making Penang a Federal Territory would require a proposal, referendum and approval at national level, PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar asked if the same process should be accorded to those living in KL.

"Before Tengku Adnan commences a referendum at Penang, consider also polling the residents of KL of the city’s performance under the Federal Territory jurisdiction," the Lembah Pantai MP said in a statement.

She pointed out that the KL city hall (DBKL) had been mired with mismanagement which has led to rampant corruption, citing the case of a DBKL project management executive director who was eventually charged last year with 18 counts of corruption, including accepting bribes and assets estimated at RM4.4 million.

"Secondly, DBKL is incompetent in developing KL in a sustainable manner. Throughout the years, DBKL has permitted developers such as Amona Group, IJM Land to encroach upon Bukit Gasing, one of Kuala Lumpur’s last remaining green lungs," she said..

Nurul Izzah also said DBKL had also failed to provide low-income residents a decent living standard.

Tengku Adnan, the federal territories minister had first announced his desire to expand the federal territories to include Penang, the island of Langkawi in Kedah and parts of Malacca in a radio interview with business news station BFM on February 1, in conjunction with Federal Territories Day.

Currently, the federal territories comprise the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur, the administrative centre of Putrajaya and Labuan in east Malaysia.

After flak from federal Opposition leaders, he was quoted by national newswire Bernama saying that his proposal was not to extend Putrajaya’s authority over the state but to help the Malays there because the DAP-led state government purportedly “do not care” about the race group there.

He was also reported reiterating that his idea was still a proposal that needed to go through the due processes at the national level first.