Consider MH370 families’ emotion before releasing interim statement, says Hishammuddin

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur 8 March,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had requested that the emotions and sensitivity of the family members of Flight MH370 victims be taken into consideration before releasing the interim report on the investigations.

Hishammuddin, who was the acting transport minister when the Boeing 777 plane went missing four years ago, suggested that authorities meet family members in person before presenting the report.

“From the beginning, what was close to me were the emotions of family members related to the incident.

“If there are any reports to be presented, the team should take into account their sensitivity and hopes,” he told reporters at the sidelines in Dewan Rakyat sitting, today.

Hishammuddin said the outcome of the report should not make the next-of-kin lose hope and at the same time it should not raise high expectations either.

“This is a tough balancing act that is not easy to be reached as we are dealing with their emotions.

“The government had never turned our backs and had continued on with the search. We hope the family appreciate the government’s commitment in this,” he said.

Last night the Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) announced that the interim statement pertaining to investigation updates involving the missing airline would be released today.

However, in light of new evidence uncovered, the ICAO Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team earlier today said they had suspended the release of its safety report as the latest outcome is “likely to significantly affect the investigation”.

The Beijing-bound flight went off radar in the early morning of March 8, 2014, shortly after departing from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The MH370 search was revived earlier this year after the Malaysian government entered into an agreement with US-based Ocean Infinity on January 10 for a 90-day underwater hunt for the Boeing 777 plane wreckage.