Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Malaysia

Consensus necessary to implement amended shariah law in Terengganu, says MB

Thursday July 13, 2017
10:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61

The Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cakeThe Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cake

The Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of DaliThe Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of Dali

Killer of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail termKiller of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail term

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said that Terengganu would only implement a shariah law amendment similar to Kelantan’s only if all parties agreed with its implementation. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said that Terengganu would only implement a shariah law amendment similar to Kelantan’s only if all parties agreed with its implementation. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa KUALA TERENGGANU, July 13 — The Terengganu state government will follow in the footsteps of the Kelantan state government which improved the shariah law after passing the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 (Amendment 2017) Bill at the State Assembly sitting yesterday.

However, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said that it would only be implemented if all parties, including Barisan Nasional component parties representing other races and other religions in the state, agreed with the implementation of the law.

“The Terengganu government basically supports the bill but we have to get the views from other component parties such as MCA, MIC and Gerakan before it is implemented.

“We have to take into account their needs, their views and concerns if the law is implemented, but we will give the best explanation possible if we want to implement the law,” he said.

 He was speaking to reporters at the State Umno Liaison Committe’s Aidilfitri celebration here today. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline