Consensus necessary to implement amended shariah law in Terengganu, says MB

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said that Terengganu would only implement a shariah law amendment similar to Kelantan’s only if all parties agreed with its implementation. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa KUALA TERENGGANU, July 13 — The Terengganu state government will follow in the footsteps of the Kelantan state government which improved the shariah law after passing the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 (Amendment 2017) Bill at the State Assembly sitting yesterday.

However, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said that it would only be implemented if all parties, including Barisan Nasional component parties representing other races and other religions in the state, agreed with the implementation of the law.

“The Terengganu government basically supports the bill but we have to get the views from other component parties such as MCA, MIC and Gerakan before it is implemented.

“We have to take into account their needs, their views and concerns if the law is implemented, but we will give the best explanation possible if we want to implement the law,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the State Umno Liaison Committe’s Aidilfitri celebration here today. — Bernama