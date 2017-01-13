Congratulatory messages pour in for new Sarawak CM

Datuk Amar Abang Johari waving to the media as he arrives at the Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya to be sworn in as Sarawak’s sixth chief minister, January 13, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Political leaders took to social media this evening to congratulate Datuk Abang Johari Abang Openg moments after he was sworn in as the new Sarawak chief minister.

Most expressed confidence that he is capable of filling in the large shoes left behind by his predecessor, Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died from heart failure two days ago at age 72.

“I’m sure datuk amar abang haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin tun abang haji openg will be able to continue his legacy deceased tan sri adenan satem bring sarawak keep forward and remain prosperous.

“Congratulations for the inauguration and congratulations on duty as chief minister of sarawak,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said on both Twitter and Facebook.

Transport minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said that Abang Johari was more than qualified for the post with his experience and leadership qualities, to lead the multicultural, united and moderate state of Sarawak.

“I look forward to working closely together with Datuk Abang Johari as a fellow leader within the Barisan Nasional coalition. Once again, my congratulations, support and well wishes go to Datuk Abang Johari and the Rakyat of Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein also congratulated Abang Johari, saying that he hoped the latter would continue his predecessors ambitions for the state.

“Congratulations Abang Johari for his appointment as the sixth Chief Minister of Sarawak! I hope the legacy of Tok Nan in bringing peace and prosperity to the people of the land of the hornbills continues!” he tweeted.

Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted his congratulations, saying that “Abang Jo” has big shoes to fill but he’s an experienced, capable, decent & proven leader.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman said his appointment will bring continued political stability and economic development to the State.

“I believe he will keep Sarawak on the right path. Sarawak is not only a close neighbour but we are like family. I look forward to working closely with Abang Johari and forge greater cooperation between our governments for mutual benefit,” he said.

Papar MP Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin also extended her congratulations.

Abang Johari, 66, from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu was sworn in as the sixth Sarawak chief minister before Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana Negeri in Kuching at 4pm.