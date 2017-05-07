Last updated -- GMT+8

Confused about Umno-PAS? That’s OK, says Ahmad Zahid

Sunday May 7, 2017
01:18 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says that Umno and PAS have an understanding on certain common issues, notably in their approaches to Islam based on tahaluf siyasi and tabayyun. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says that Umno and PAS have an understanding on certain common issues, notably in their approaches to Islam based on tahaluf siyasi and tabayyun. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not see a problem with the people being confused about his party’s close relationship with political foe PAS.

In an Malay broadsheet Mingguan Malaysia today, he played down the confusion, saying there’s no risk to his party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition it anchors so long as the people aren’t wrong on who to vote at the 14th general elections due by June next year.

“This is not a political collaboration in the form of a coalition or a registered political organisation.

“Therefore, let the people be confused as long as they are not wrong in choosing Umno and BN when they contest in the upcoming general election,” he was quoted saying.

He reiterated that Umno and PAS have an understanding on certain common issues, notably in their approaches to Islam based on tahaluf siyasi and tabayyun.

The two Arabic terms refer to six guidelines for parties in a pact to respect and uphold the tenets of Islamic teachings, and fact checking respectively.

Despite their different political leanings, Umno and PAS leaders have been seen attending each other’s programmes in the recent months with the elections on the horizon.

Three days ago, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang shared a stage with Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek at the federal agriculture and agro-based industry minister’s event in Terengganu.

Ahmad Shabery said his party president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had given his blessings for Hadi’s appearance while the latter said their presence together signal maturing politics.

