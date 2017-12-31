Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Condolences from PM, DPM to late assemblyman’s family

Sunday December 31, 2017
01:15 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak hails the late Mohd Shohaimi as a person who discharges his duties with dedication. ― Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak hails the late Mohd Shohaimi as a person who discharges his duties with dedication. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his condolences to the family of Lepar state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh who died today.

He hailed Mohd Shohaimi as a person who had discharged his duties with dedication.

“My condolences to the family of Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh who passed away this morning. May his soul be blessed. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also expressed his condolences on his Twitter account.

“I received news of the passing of Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh, the state assemblyman for Lepar. May his soul be blessed by Allah (God). My condolences to the family. Al Fatihah,” he posted.

Mohd Shohaimi died at his home in Sungai Isap Damai, Kuantan, Pahang, at about 3.30am. He was 55. — Bernama

