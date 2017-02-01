Condo management staff held over missing RM1.5m

Two personnel from a condominium Joint Management Body are believed to have been misappropriating RM1.5 million from the body since 2010. — AFP pic PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Two personnel from a condominium Joint Management Body (JMB) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly misappropriating RM1.5 million from the body.

The suspects, aged 53 and 27, were formerly employed as a secretary and an accountant of the body.

They are believed to have been misappropriating the money since 2010.

The former secretary was arrested at his home in Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur, at 10.30am yesterday, while the accountant was nabbed in Sungai Petani three hours later.

Sources revealed the discrepancies were discovered when the JMB’s staff salary payments began to be backlogged since last June.

The staff maintained over 500 condominium units for the JMB.

Besides working as the JMB’s secretary in 2012, one of the suspects was also a managing director at one of the JMB-linked companies since 2010.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, saying the commission had recorded statements from several witnesses.

Azam also revealed the MACC had confiscated several documents and laptops from the suspects.

They are expected to be remanded today.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.