Complaint lodged with MACC over factory for causing air pollution

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — A mechanic today filed a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) claiming that no action was taken by the authorities over his numerous complaints of air pollution and emission of stench smell by a factory in Kampung Tok Subuh, Bukit Minyak, near here.

Ong Chin Hiap, 43, who claimed to represent the villagers, wants investigation to be carried out to determine whether there were quarters protecting the factory.

“The factory has been in operation since 2014 and we have lodged numerous complaints, like with the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), the department of Environment and the police, because we could not stand the stench, but until now no action has been taken,” he told reporters after filing the report at the Penang MACC here today.

Also present was Penang Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) chairman Tan Hiang Lye.

Ong, who lived 35 metres from the factory, claimed that residents were informed by MPSP the factory was operating legally. — Bernama