Compare: What you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarket

A shopper chooses fresh vegetables from the fresh produce section in Tesco. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySINGAPORE, April 17 — With the Singapore dollar continuing to notch new record highs against the Malaysian ringgit, TODAY made two grocery runs at Giant supermarkets in Singapore and Johor Baru to see what this means for the average consumer (at an exchange rate of S$1 = RM3.17)

What we bought with the equivalent of S$50 in Johor Baru:

1.8kg whole chicken (RM14.49)

3-litre bottle of Naturel canola and sunflower cooking oil (RM21.99)

500g box of Kellogg’s cornflakes (RM9.99)

505g can of condensed milk (RM3.06)

500g block of Buttercup butter spread (RM10.77)

600g jumbo loaf of original classic Gardenia bread (RM3.40)

2-litre bottle of floor cleaning agent (RM5.99)

Bunch of round spinach (RM1.99)

100g pack of chilli (RM1.69)

340g bottle of chilli sauce (RM1.99)

Five-pack Maggi instant noodles (RM4.79)

1kg pack of brown sugar (RM5.20)

2 cartons of 1-litre Marigold HL milk (RM11.99)

2kg pack of Fab anti-bacterial washing powder (RM14.39)

5kg pack of Thai fragrant rice (RM21.69)

Tray of 30 fresh chicken eggs (RM8.09)

1kg pack of Milo mix (RM16.99)

What we bought with S$50 in Singapore:

1kg whole chicken (S$6.60)

2-litre bottle of Naturel canola and sunflower cooking oil (S$8.70)

275g box of Kellogg’s cornflakes (S$3.65)

600g jumbo loaf of super soft & fine Gardenia bread (S$3.30)

3-litre bottle of floor cleaning agent (S$4.45)

Pack of Sio Peck Chye vegetables (S$0.75)

5kg pack of Thai fragrant rice (S$9.30)

Five-pack Maggi instant noodles (S$2.20)

800g pack of brown sugar (S$3.50)

Tray of 30 fresh chicken eggs (S$3.85)

400g pack of Milo mix (S$3.95)

What we bought with RM50 in Johor Baru:

505g can of condensed milk (RM3.06)

600g jumbo loaf of original classic Gardenia bread (RM3.40)

2-litre bottle of floor cleaning agent (RM5.99)

A handful of chilli (RM0.50)

340g bottle of chilli sauce (RM1.99)

Five-pack Maggi instant noodles (RM4.79)

1kg pack of brown sugar (RM5.20)

Tray of 30 fresh chicken eggs (RM8.09)

1kg pack of Milo mix (RM16.99)

What we bought with the equivalent of RM50 in Singapore:

2-litre bottle of Naturel canola and sunflower cooking oil (S$8.70)

600g jumbo loaf of super soft & fine Gardenia bread (S$3.30)

Tray of 30 fresh chicken eggs (S$3.85) — TODAY