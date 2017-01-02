Police report lodged after video of youth climbing construction crane goes viral (VIDEO)

A video clip showing a youth climbing a construction crane had gone viral on YouTube. — Screen capture from YouTube/Viral MalaysiaIPOH, Jan 2 — A company today lodged a police report over a youth who climbed a crane at its project construction site near the Ipoh City Council here.

Sycal Ventures Berhad made the report at the New Town Police Station at 10am, said its general manager, Mohd Pauzi Mat Isa.

He said the company would leave it to the police to conduct the investigation and take the necessary action.

“The security guard at the construction site will also be questioned.

However, work at the site is going on as usual,” he said when contacted.

A video clip of one minute 22 seconds duration showing the youth climbing the crane had gone viral on YouTube.

It is learnt that the building being constructed at the site is the Ipoh Convention Centre.

A few days ago, photographs and a video of a group of boys and girls walking, sitting and swinging on a hammock atop the ‘IPOH’ landmark sign along the North-South Expressway also went viral on YouTube.

The Ipoh City Council has vowed action against these youths. — Bernama