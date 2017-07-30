Company director remanded six days to facilitate in FIC probe

The 57-year-old director (centre) arrived at the Putrajaya Magistrate Court for the remand proceedings at 10.40am, while handcuffed and clad in orange lock-up attire. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 30 — A company director has been remanded for six days from today to facilitate the investigations into the purchase of a hotel by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in Kuching, Sarawak, in 2014.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed the remand application.

The man, who also owns the hotel, was detained at the Kuching MACC office at 1.30 pm yesterday.

He was one of the three individuals detained by the MACC yesterday to assist in the investigations into the case.

The two other men were detained at the Putrajaya MACC office at 9 am after they turned up to give their statements.

The duo, aged 47 and 51, are directors of a company which had been appointed as the agent to manage the purchase of the hotel.

Two days ago, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad ordered for an investigation paper to be opened to investigate the purchase of the hotel which was suspected to have been bought at a much higher than market price.

The case is being investigation under Section 17 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama