Company director released on MACC bail

Monday March 5, 2018
05:55 PM GMT+8

Tools

An engineering company director who was earlier remanded in connection with the award of several projects involving JKP Sdn Bhd was released on MACC bail today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa An engineering company director who was earlier remanded in connection with the award of several projects involving JKP Sdn Bhd was released on MACC bail today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — An engineering company director who was earlier remanded in connection with the award of several projects involving JKP Sdn Bhd was released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail today.

Lower Court (Crime) assistant registrar Muna Maria Azmi set the bail at RM30,000.

The director aged 50 was remanded for five days on Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 15 of the MACC Act 1997.

On Saturday, a senior officer of JKP was remanded for five days in connection with the same case. — Bernama

