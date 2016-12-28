Commuters mixed on more pay for express bus drivers

Passengers board an express bus at Duta bus terminal yesterday. The industry is under scrutiny again after the Pagoh tragedy which claimed 14 lives. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Following the bus crash in Pagoh on Christmas eve that left 14 dead, Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar proposed that bus companies be allowed to hike fares to pay their drivers better wages.

This would motivate bus drivers to provide efficient service instead of chasing for trips and placing lives at stake.

Retiree Mohd Razak Ahmad, 71, said he and his wife had been travelling in buses for the past 30 years.

“I agree that bus drivers need better pay and benefits. Apart from delays, we have not faced major problems in the past three decades. It’s a tiring job but the more trips drivers make, the more money they rake in,” he said.

Nur Fatin Adillah Muhammad, 22, from Kedah, however, said better salaries did not equate with better service.

“If the drivers are not honest with their profession, then it is of no use. Their attitude and driving habits are factors that need to be considered for the job, not the salary,” she said.

Another passenger, when met at the Duta bus terminal yesterday, said many were not enticed to join the industry.

“It’s back-breaking, the pay is low. It’s unappealing to the younger generation,” said Vimala Ravanderan, 21, from Penang.

“A better pay structure would attract more people to work in the industry.”

Bus drivers welcomed the move. Many, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to company policies, said the industry suffered a serious manpower issue.

“We have raised this before with our employers but there’s just not enough drivers around,” said an express bus driver.

Another added: “Better pay would help. Right now, there is no back up. We are sick and tired of hearing accidents that occur. We hope the stakeholders will help address the situation.”

A consumer group, however, had taken SPAD to task for suggesting bus fares be increased.

Malaysian Consumers Association president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said increasing bus fares did not make sense in the present economic situation.

“I don’t know where SPAD gets their figures from but the notion that increasing bus fares will reduce accidents does not make sense,” he said.

“Paying a higher salary will not guarantee there will be less accidents. It will not prevent drivers from pursuing or chasing trips to earn more than what they are already earning.”

Instead of making statements on increasing fares, Amarjit said SPAD should draw up guidelines to make bus travel safer.

He also questioned the delay in implementing speed limiters on express buses, following the Pagoh tragedy.

“The authorities should check if the company had allowed the driver to take more trips than what was permitted," he said.

“If there was negligence on the part of the company, it should be charged in court under the Penal Code.”