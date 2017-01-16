Community support for education increasing, minister says

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said rural residents are getting involved in the educational activities at their children’s schools. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA NERANG, Jan 16 — Awareness of the importance of community support for education in this country has been increasing at various levels, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said this was proven when rural residents themselves were involved in the educational activities at their children’s schools.

“Like the urban communities, those in the rural areas have been increasingly active physically in most of the activities organised by the schools and their parent-teacher associations.

“I see this development as something interesting and proves the community’s willingness in taking up joint responsibility of making our national education a success,” he said when met by reporters at the ‘Ziarah Kasih’ visit programme in Kampung Tanjong Siam, here, today.

Mahdzir’s remarks were in support of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s statement in Pekan, Pahang yesterday that success in education in this country depended on overall community support. — Bernama