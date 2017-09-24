Community service order rehabilitates young offenders, says Rohani

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 24 — The Community Service Order (CSO) that had been implemented since 2008 has succeeded in rehabilitating young offenders.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said a study study conducted at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) on 653 respondents consisting of trainees and former trainees, 95 per cent of them agreed that the programme was effective.

“CSO is a court order used as an alternative to imprisonment. A person sentenced with CSO is required to carry out unpaid community service work for a number of hours set by the court,” she told this to reporters after launching the national-level Community Service Order Integrated Camp and Sports Arena that was joined by 130 trainees at Felda Tunggal here today.

She said young offenders who underwent CSO were aged between 18 and 21 and were convicted for offences such as fighting, stealing and ‘merempit’ (illegal racing).

Rohani said, from 2008 until July 2017, a total of 17,647 social reports for young offenders had been prepared and from that total, 4,911 offenders were required to under CSO, while 3,550 had completed the order.

“To further reinforce CSO, a ‘Show Your Talent’ programme will be carried out to uncover the hidden talent of the offenders. The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will collaborate with The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), iM4U (1Malaysia For Youth) and the Information Department to conduct 20 programmes that will be held from 2017 till 2020,” she added. — Bernama