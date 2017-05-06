Commotion outside surau: Police will take action against provocateurs, warns IGP

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar warned that police would take firm action against any party that tried to stir up discord following the commotion that occurred after Friday prayers at Taman Austin Perdana, Johor Baru. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The police will take firm action against any party trying to stir up discord following the commotion that occurred after Friday prayers at Taman Austin Perdana, Johor Baru yesterday, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said this was because several parties were trying to create an issue out of the incident and making provocative comments over the social media.

“Yes, the police will take action against those who are continually making provocative comments over the issue (commotion in Taman Austin Perdana),” he told Bernama today.

The commotion yesterday was believed to have arisen when traffic congestion and obstruction made it difficult for a car driver to move which caused the driver to honk incessantly while Friday prayers was in progress.

The driver’s action led to a group of men believed be the surau congregation rioting and attacking him.

The incident created an uproar among social media users. — Bernama