Commercial crime in KL dropped to 2,341 cases compared 3,321 last year

Malaysian police leave a security briefing in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The number of commercial crime cases in the city dropped to 2,341 cases for the first 11 months of the year as compared to 3,321 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said from the number, over RM242 million losses were recorded compared to over RM300 million in the same period last year, a drop of 19.5 per cent.

“Although there is decrease, the total losses are still high.

“Online fraud using computer and handphone is seen as a trend to deceive victims who are less exposed to cyber crime,” he said after launching the ‘Be Smart’ Crime Prevention programme here today.

He said the ‘Macau Scam’, ‘Love Scam’, online shopping fraud and loan fraud were the most common commercial crime in the capital. — Bernama