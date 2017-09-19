College student charged with causing baby’s death

KANGAR, Sept 19 ― A student of an institution of higher learning (IPT) in Penang was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with causing the death of her newborn baby girl.

Nur Azian Khalid, 22, was alleged to have committed the offence at the male toilet of a Shell petrol station at Jalan Kaki Bukit, Kangar, at about 6.35am last September 1.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate Mohd Azhar Hamzah fixed December 14 for mention pending the chemist and post mortem report.

Lawyer Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman represented the accused, while deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abd Latif prosecuted. ― Bernama