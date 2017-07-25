Cocoa board chairman denies workers retrenched but calls emergency meeting Friday

Malaysian Cocoa Board chairman Datuk Marcus Mojigoh (in blue) speaks to reporters in this file picture. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, July 25 — Denying any retrenchment, Malaysian Cocoa Board chairman Datuk Marcus Mojigoh said today that the dismissal of some 281 workers of the board was in accordance to Public Service Department employment requirements.

Mojigoh said that he had called for an emergency meeting with the board members this Friday, after speaking to the plantation industries and commodities minister to settle the matter following news reports yesterday of the disgruntled workers.

“My stand is still that there is no retrenchment. Our performance will be quite handicapped if we were to lose that amount of workers.

“Hopefully at the meeting, the board can decide on how to settle the matter. I hope to recall the letter to include a specific paragraph that we will consider reemployment should the board financial situation improves,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail Online.

Mojigoh said that they initially faced financial limitations and had plans for termination of staff.

“But I said no such thing. We will look for some funding from the Ministry of Finance, which we got. But the instruction from the Public Service department still stands, and we had to let go of those whose employment did not comply with the requirements. The management had to enforce it on the daily paid staff,” he said.

Yesterday, Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services president Datuk Azih Muda appealed to the government to intervene in the layoff of the part time and temporary staff, calling it cold-hearted and unusual practice for a government body, especially during the Hari Raya celebrations.

Azih had said that the excuse that some of them did not meet the education requirements was not a valid reason for them to be let go, especially since they had been with the board between two to 17 years.

"A department circular required the minimum education requirement be upgraded from Primary Six and Form Three to PT3 and PMR examinations, but this is not the reason they should be let go. Maybe the board has other reasons,” he said.

He questioned whether the board was facing financial difficulties, had plans to go private, hire foreign labour, or was in a slump.

Mojigoh alluded that the board was in the process of considering a corporatisation, or setting up a subsidiary to generate more income.

“We will know more after the meeting,” he said.

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry is expected to issue a statement on the issue soon.