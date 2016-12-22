Co-pilot of downed RMAF aircraft in stable conditions

A Beechcraft King Air 200T plane crashed at the RMAF airbase in Teluk Ayer Tawar near Butterworth, Penang this evening. — Picture taken from Facebook/Info Kemalangan & Bencana MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Captain Wai Lik, the co-pilot on board the ill-fated Beechcraft King Air 200T aircraft which crashed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Butterworth yesterday, is reported to be in stable condition.

His brother, who declined to be named, said he was currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of the Penang Hospital.

“I’m not allowed to give any information, but what I can say is that he is in stable condition,” he told Bernama when met at the hospital here.

The incident which occurred at 5.18pm yesterday claimed the life of Maj C, Kayamboo, 45, while three crew members, namely Lt Hamdi Ahamd Hanafi, 26, Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, 29, and Wai Lik, 24, were injured.

The aircraft was reported to have taken off from the RMAF base in Subang at 3.30pm for a training session.

A check by Bernama also found a tired Mohd Sofi with bruises on his face, currently being treated at the Orthopaedic ward of the hospital.

Mohd Sofi’s wife, Ainul Maziayana Mohd Hassan, 27, was seen coming into the ward at about 1.30pm. — Bernama