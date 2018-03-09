CM urges Sabahans to keep calm and carry on after Ranau quake

Tan Sri Musa Aman urged the public not to panic and carry on with their daily activities. — Malay Mail picKOTA KINABALU, March 9 — The Sabah government will continue to monitor developments of the aftermath of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake which occurred at 9.06pm yesterday in Ranau and several areas on the west coast of the state.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said the move to temporarily suspended climbing activities at Mount Kinabalu until the situation fully recovered was the best decision made.

“We are grateful that all of the climbers and personnel involved were able to descend safely. No casualties were reported,” he said in a statement here today.

Musa said related departments and agencies were also prepared to face any eventuality to protect the safety of the public and assets, especially in high risk areas.

“The public need not panic and can resume their daily activities,” he added. — Bernama