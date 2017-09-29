Closure of Love Lane to traffic still not finalised, says Penang city council

Datuk Maimunah Sharif (pic) says no final decision yet to close a 150m section of Love Lane to traffic at night. ― Picture by K. E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is yet to finalise its plan to close a 150m section of Love Lane to traffic at night, Mayor Datuk Maimunah Sharif said today.

She said the city council is still in the process of obtaining public feedback before implementing the proposal.

“It is our new SOP to get public feedback first before implementing the proposal to close the road to traffic,” she told a press conference in Komtar here.

“After collecting the feedback from public, we will have a meeting before making a final decision on this proposal,” she added.

More than 1,000 notices on the proposal have been sent out to residents and businesses in the area, she said.

In the city council proposal, the 150m stretch of road along Love Lane between Chulia Street and Muntri Street will be closed to traffic from 7pm to 4am daily.

The proposal was made due to safety concerns for visitors who frequent the bars along the stretch of road.

Yesterday, a group of politicians and non-governmental organisations led by the Penang Front Party protested against the closure of the section of the road.

The group claimed this road closure “promoted drinking in public” and would be a nuisance to residents in the area.

They presented submitted a memorandum to the Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to voice out their displeasure over the proposed closure of the road.