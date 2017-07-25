Clan council awaits official letter from Penang for heritage building transfer

Gerakan’s legal and human rights bureau chief Datuk Baljit Singh (left) and deputy secretary-general Dr Thor Teong Gee said the building should be transferred to the clan council without any issue. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 25 — The Penang Chinese Clan Council is waiting for another official letter from the state administration in the next step of the controversial Love Lane property transfer issue.

Its chairman Anthony Chang said the clan council has sent their lawyers to meet with the state authorities over the property transfer issue after the first letter last week.

“Our lawyers met with them and they requested for translation of some documents, which are in Chinese, so our lawyers asked that they issue a formal letter listing out in detail the documents they need from us so that we don’t miss out anything,” he said when contacted today.

Last week, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state government has agreed to transfer the property, a heritage building in George Town, to the Penang Chinese Clan Council for a nominal sum of RM1.

The letter from the state to the clan council stated that the transfer of the property can be approved at a nominal sum of RM1 provided that the clan council could show evidence that they are the beneficial owner of the property.

The letter also told the clan council to appoint a lawyer to discuss with the Northeast district land administrator on all legal issues with regards to the land transfer.

The property, at 50, Love Lane in George Town, used to belong to the Eng Siew Kee Kongsi and a five-member board of trustees was entrusted to manage the property back in 1909.

The Penang Chinese Clan Council was entrusted to manage the building and started discussions with the Penang government on taking over the building back in 2012 as by then the trustees have all passed away.

The building was forfeited by the Penang state government in 2013 due to non-settlement of assessment fees.

Earlier today, Gerakan deputy secretary-general Dr Thor Teong Ghee said the building has a 300-year-old history with links to the Ghee Hin society.

“It is not only about the value of the heritage building but also about its priceless history that goes back to 300 years ago so rightly the state should transfer it back to the clan council so that they could turn it into a museum,” he said.

Penang Gerakan legal and human rights bureau chief Datuk Baljit Singh said it will be a futile effort for the clan council to send lawyers to discuss the legal requirements with the Penang state government.

He said the building belongs fully to the state government now so the state can transfer it to the clan council without the clan council proving they are the beneficial owner of the property.

“It is the state government’s prerogative to transfer it to anyone, they can even transfer it to me legally if they want to,” he said.