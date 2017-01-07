Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Claims of HIV contamination in Thai canned fruits baseless

Saturday January 7, 2017
10:40 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rubbished claims that canned fruits from Thailand contain Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

He said HIV lived in human body fluid and could not live in canned food which had undergone high temperature heat treatment.

He said the health ministry had obtained the confirmation from the Thai Embassy in Malaysia that the information was indeed baseless.

“The ministry is always regulating all imported food products to ensure food is safe, as well as alert to matters that can threaten the health of consumers,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those who had doubts on food safety issues could contact the nearest district health office or state health department or surf its website at http://moh.spab.gov.my or the Facebook page of the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) at http://www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. ― Bernama

