Claiming intimidation from PAS, Hadi’s Bill protest shifts to PJ field

BEBAS group member Azrul Mohd Khalib says Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s (pic) Bill protest will be held at the Taman Jaya Park in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Secular activist group BEBAS announced today that its “Malaysians Reject Hadi’s Bill” gathering against pro-Shariah Bill rally Himpunan 355 will be held at the Taman Jaya Park in Petaling Jaya instead.

The group said the decision to change its venue from Padang Merbok in the capital is to avoid a potential physical confrontation with PAS as the main organiser of Himpunan 355 after the Islamist party was permitted by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to hold its rally there.

“Why is PAS deliberately trying to clash with us, instead of shifting their gathering from their initially proposed Dataran Merdeka venue to Stadium Titiwangsa as advised by DBKL?” group member Azrul Mohd Khalib asked in a statement.

BEBAS describes itself as a movement that upholds equality, opposes racial discrimination and advocates for religious freedom in Malaysia.

The group said by making the decision to share rally space, PAS desires to “spark chaos and to frighten off” Malaysians who want to oppose its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to upgrade the Shariah Court.

“Instead of using rational arguments to convince Malaysians to support Hadi’s Bill, PAS resorts to terror and intimidation,” the group claimed.

“Contrary to their claims that Hadi’s Bill is aimed at promoting harmony, PAS shows that they’re willing to do anything to get what they want, including engaging in physical confrontations and violence.”

The group also said it has notified the police of the venue change.

PAS has previously announced that it will hold the rally on February 18 at Dataran Merdeka, but DBKL has pre-emptively rejected any use of the square for the purpose.

Other co-organisers of the rally include strident Muslim groups such as Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia, the Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia, Pertubuhan Pembela Islam coalition, and PAS-affiliated pro-ulama group Geng Ustaz.

The rally is aimed at demonstrating public support for Hadi’s private member’s Bill to amend to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, which will eventually be taken over by the federal government.

The latest version of Hadi’s Bill aims to expand the punishments that Shariah courts can currently mete out from three years’ jail, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.