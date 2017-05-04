Clad in rice hat, Hadi shares stage with Umno minister in Terengganu

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was invited to join Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek at the agriculture and agro-based industry minister’s event in Marang, Terengganu. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Dato’ Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi AwangKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was invited today to join Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek at the agriculture and agro-based industry minister’s event in Marang, Terengganu.

Wearing a conical rice hat usually worn by fishermen and farmers, Hadi was a guest at an event organised by the Fisheries Department and Petronas to drop artificial reefs made from disassembled oil rigs near Kapas Island waters there.

In a report by state news agency Bernama, Shabery said Hadi’s appearance in the event was not only allowed but endorsed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The prime minister not only blessed this, but he had earlier prayed for the programme to go smoothly and sent a greeting to ‘tuan guru’,” Shabery was quoted saying, referring to Hadi.

“God willing, there will be more programmes involving Umno and PAS leaders for the sake of the public’s benefit in the future.”

[Video] @shaberycheek & Abdul Hadi Awang melihat tukun tiruan dilabuhkan di Pulau Kapas, Marang,Terengganu pic.twitter.com/epfla1qRpN — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 4, 2017

Hadi, who is Marang MP, was reported thanking Shabery for the invitation and proclaimed the event as an example of mature politics.

“Today’s collaboration was mature politics, politics without quarrel, politics of mutual benefit. In politics, you can clash in opinions, but when it comes to public interest, we must be together,” Hadi reportedly said.

Hadi also downplayed any negative perception against the collaboration between Umno and PAS, saying the grassroots would understand.

Bernama reported that Shabery had arrived at the Marang Waterfront for the program launch before having a breakfast with Hadi and fishermen.

The two political leaders then boarded a boat to Kapas Island for the artificial reef release.