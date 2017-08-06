Civil servants responsible for upholding federal gov’t policies, says minister

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said civil servants should be responsible for upholding the current policies of the federal government. — Picture by Kamles KumarTANAH MERAH, Aug 6 — Civil servants should be responsible for upholding the current policies of the federal government as they are the frontliners to convey the message to the people.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said this was also because civil servants were the implementing officers serving the government that was given the mandate by the people during every general elections.

“So if they oppose or criticise the Federal government, then they do not understand democracy. Democracy means it’s the people who choose (the party to rule the government) and any citizen who works as a civil servant, he or she is responsible for upholding the government policies, “ he said.

He said this during a special meeting with grassroots leaders at the SMK Datuk Mahmud Paduka Raja (2) assembly hall here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, Kelantan Federal Development Department director Yahaya Mamat, and heads of Federal government departments serving in the state.

Mustapa said there were 80,000 civil servants in the state, and some of them maybe did not understand their role as implementers of government policies. — Bernama